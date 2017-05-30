Priyanka Chopra Meets PM Modi In Berlin

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is creating waves in the West with her TV series Quantico, her Hollywood debut Baywatch and her frequent red carpet appearances. The actress, who is currently in Berlin, Germany to promote her latest movie, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She took to Instagram to share a picture from her meeting with PM Modi.

"Thank you for taking the time to meet me this morning @narendramodi Sir. Such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time. (sic) ," she wrote.

Congratulations @priyankachopra, you truly deserve the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award for being an international icon. We hope you continue to make us proud! A post shared by Femina (@feminaindia) on May 30, 2017 at 1:33am PDT

PM Modi is visiting the country as the first leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Germany, Spain, Russia and France aimed at boosting bilateral economic engagement.

Meanwhile, the actress will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award for being an international icon.