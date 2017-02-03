After supporting the Women's March in Washington DC, Priyanka Chopra has now spoken against Immigrant Ban imposed by the 45th President of the United Staes of America, Donald Trump.

Sharing her thoughts with CNN-News18, the Quantico actress said, "Deeply affected by the ban as a global citizen." Comparing the decision to the medieval times of the Vikings, she added, "Travel ban is a political witch-hunt."

Earlier, Priyanka tweeted her support to all those marching against Trump and his misogynistic comments at DC. She wrote, "So proud of all my sisters and the men that are at the #WomensMarch I'm so upset I couldn't go. #girllove #womensrightsarehumanrights"

Celebrities all over America have spoken against the ban. Recently concluded Screens Actors Guild Awards had every winner addressing the ban and lending their support to the immigrants.