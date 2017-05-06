Priyanka Chopra Pens Down An Emotional Note Post Nirbhaya Gang Rape Verdict

The Indian film fraternity is often expected to voice their opinions on various matters - both political and social. Sometimes they mince words, sometimes they come out blatantly. The recent Supreme Court's verdict on the Nirbhaya rape case may have ignited a debate across the country but Bollywood has come out in support of the verdict. The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the death sentences of all four convicts involved in the heinous 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case.

While many Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter and hailed the decision, it was Priyanka Chopra's letter that caught the fancy of many. The actress took to Twitter and shared an emotional post on Friday night after the verdict was announced.

"Yes, it has taken five long years, but today justice finally prevailed. The flame of this verdict should singe not just the dastardly four (of the other two, one is dead and one accused is a juvenile) but such perpetrators in India as well," she wrote.

"I'm so proud of the justice system for hearing her voice.. in her dying declaration she appealed that her perpetrators not be spared," she added.

She further highlighted that the entire national got together to make sure that justice is served and stressed that the "brutality of such crimes is something I refuse to accept."

"Justice – that is what an entire country demanded five years ago and never let the nation forget. Each voice that joined the battle was strident and clear – the six must be punished. Finally, they will pay," the post read.

She expressed her concerns over the fact that even in 21st century, how can the society allow such heinous things to happen to women and said that it never ceases to trouble her. She urged the citizens of the country to never let the "brutal and demonical crimes" go on to mute mode.

"Unfortunately, the past can never be undone. So, we move on and make a promise to ourselves. That when an entire country is unified in wanting something, action is taken. This awakening, this unified voice to stop such brutal and demonical crimes, as our supreme court said, is what we must never let go onto mute mode."

“You will never be forgotten, Nirbhaya," she concluded.

The likes of Rishi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza and Ranvir Shorey also took to Twitter and hailed the Supreme Court's decision.