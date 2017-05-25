Priyanka, Ranveer Extend Their Love to Sachin Tendulkar For His Biopic

Sachin Tendulkar has an all extensive fan base. The Master Blaster has earned huge fans within the Bollywood and a proof of which could be seen in the excitement they share for the release of his biographical drama, Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

After Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, now Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share their excitement on the much-awaited movie.

Donning the Indian team jersey Ranveer Singh shared a video in a filmy style, asking people to witness the journey of the sporting legend and be inspired by him, once again. He also cheered with the "Sachin, Sachin" chant, which is also a song in the movie. The enthusiastic actor with his electrifying energy shared his excitement and also did a countdown for the release.

Priyanka Chopra associated the God of cricket to the emotions of celebration, jubilation, and happiness. She also shared that no other individual had the immense capability to reunite the entire nation as he did. The global star termed Sachin Tendulkar as India's pride and also expressed her gratitude to have known the legend. Priyanka Chopra also urged the audience to catch the film in theaters.

What are you waiting for? Book your tickets now #2DaysToGo #SachinABillionDreams @sachintendulkar A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 23, 2017 at 10:31pm PDT

Sachin: A Billion Dreams would bring to life the memories that the entire nation witnessed during the course of Sachin's career. It will also help the fans to know the Sports star as an individual as the film showcases insights from his personal life.