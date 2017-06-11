Priyanka Chopra Remembers Father On His Death Anniversary
Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra paid an emotional tribute to her father Ashok Chopra on his fourth death anniversary and shared on social media old photographs of herself with him and family.
Priyanka's father Ashok died on June 10 in 2013 after battling with cancer for four years.
On Saturday, Priyanka posted a few photographs and a video on Twitter and Instagram with the caption: "Shanti Puja at home. Family time, daddy's little girl, June 10."
In one of the photographs, Priyanka is seen posing with her family after winning the Miss World title in 2000 at the age of 17.
"Family. Beautiful. Together. One. Madhu Chopra, Siddharth Chopra, Dad," she captioned the image.
In another photograph, Priyanka's father can be seen giving a red rose to her mother Madhu Chopra.
While another photograph shows a young Priyanka on the lap of her father.
The actress captioned the image: "Sing to me one more time. Daddy and I. Miss you dad."
