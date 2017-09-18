GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Slays Emmys Red Carpet in This Balmain Feathered Ensemble

Priyanka took the stage along with Anthony Anderson to present the Award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series to John Oliver for "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" at the Microsoft Theater on September 17.

News18.com

Updated:September 18, 2017, 8:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Slays Emmys Red Carpet in This Balmain Feathered Ensemble
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the TIFF Soiree, an annual fundraiser and celebratory kick-off for the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Toronto. (Image: AP)
Actress Priyanka Chopra has made an appearance for the Emmys, and as expected, earned a huge applause for her look. The 35-year-old actress stunned in a body hugging white custom-made Balmain feathered ensemble.

image (2)Image: Reuters

She took the stage along with Anthony Anderson to present the Award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series to John Oliver for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver at the Microsoft Theater on September 17.




At the red carpet, Priyanka grabbed everyone's attention in her full-sleeves creation, which was embellished with crystals and had a feather skirt train. She completed the look with dramatic eye make-up, and by tying her hair in a ponytail and doing up her lips in deep berry red.




In terms of accessories, she chose to go minimalistic with only a pair of earrings which added elegance to her look.

Last year, Priyanka looked stunning in a scarlet red gown as she sashayed down the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater to attend the awards ceremony.

priyanka-emmy-1

Not only did she turn heads in a flowing Jason Wu gown, but also ruled the red carpet with her quirky poses for the shutterbugs.

priyanka-emmy-2

Elegant to the core, the actress twirled to show off its delicate layers.

priyanka-emmy-3

She had also shared a small video on her Instagram account and captioned it as, "On my way.. #emmyswithpc".

On my way.. #emmyswithpc

A video posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on




(Image Courtesy: AP)

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh reminisces 1965 war victory

Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh reminisces 1965 war victory

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES