Priyanka Chopra Slays Emmys Red Carpet in This Balmain Feathered Ensemble
Priyanka took the stage along with Anthony Anderson to present the Award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series to John Oliver for "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" at the Microsoft Theater on September 17.
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the TIFF Soiree, an annual fundraiser and celebratory kick-off for the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Toronto. (Image: AP)
Actress Priyanka Chopra has made an appearance for the Emmys, and as expected, earned a huge applause for her look. The 35-year-old actress stunned in a body hugging white custom-made Balmain feathered ensemble.
Image: Reuters
She took the stage along with Anthony Anderson to present the Award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series to John Oliver for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver at the Microsoft Theater on September 17.
At the red carpet, Priyanka grabbed everyone's attention in her full-sleeves creation, which was embellished with crystals and had a feather skirt train. She completed the look with dramatic eye make-up, and by tying her hair in a ponytail and doing up her lips in deep berry red.
In terms of accessories, she chose to go minimalistic with only a pair of earrings which added elegance to her look.
Last year, Priyanka looked stunning in a scarlet red gown as she sashayed down the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater to attend the awards ceremony.
Not only did she turn heads in a flowing Jason Wu gown, but also ruled the red carpet with her quirky poses for the shutterbugs.
Elegant to the core, the actress twirled to show off its delicate layers.
She had also shared a small video on her Instagram account and captioned it as, "On my way.. #emmyswithpc".
(Image Courtesy: AP)
Image: Reuters
She took the stage along with Anthony Anderson to present the Award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series to John Oliver for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver at the Microsoft Theater on September 17.
When Priyanka Chopra comes, you just better be ready! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/tWozGT7gJR— TheMixxTV (@The_MIXXTV) September 17, 2017
At the red carpet, Priyanka grabbed everyone's attention in her full-sleeves creation, which was embellished with crystals and had a feather skirt train. She completed the look with dramatic eye make-up, and by tying her hair in a ponytail and doing up her lips in deep berry red.
#BTS @priyankachopra getting ready for the #Emmys... She looks absolutely gorgeous! #PCatEmmys pic.twitter.com/zJ8QlU9j9m— Team Priyanka Chopra (@TeamPriyanka) September 17, 2017
In terms of accessories, she chose to go minimalistic with only a pair of earrings which added elegance to her look.
Last year, Priyanka looked stunning in a scarlet red gown as she sashayed down the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater to attend the awards ceremony.
Not only did she turn heads in a flowing Jason Wu gown, but also ruled the red carpet with her quirky poses for the shutterbugs.
Elegant to the core, the actress twirled to show off its delicate layers.
She had also shared a small video on her Instagram account and captioned it as, "On my way.. #emmyswithpc".
(Image Courtesy: AP)
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kohli Credits Hardik Pandya for Win Over Australia in 1st ODI
- Emmys 2017: The Handmaid's Tale, Saturday Night Live Win Big
- Kashmir Beyond Cliches V: Anatomy of a Militant's Funeral
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 First Impressions Review: A Delightful Bezel-Less Experience
- Virender Sehwag Gets Support From Ex-BCCI Chief Anurag Thakur