Image: Reuters

When Priyanka Chopra comes, you just better be ready! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/tWozGT7gJR — TheMixxTV (@The_MIXXTV) September 17, 2017

On my way.. #emmyswithpc A video posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Sep 18, 2016 at 2:51pm PDT

Actress Priyanka Chopra has made an appearance for the Emmys, and as expected, earned a huge applause for her look. The 35-year-old actress stunned in a body hugging white custom-made Balmain feathered ensemble.She took the stage along with Anthony Anderson to present the Award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series to John Oliver for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver at the Microsoft Theater on September 17.At the red carpet, Priyanka grabbed everyone's attention in her full-sleeves creation, which was embellished with crystals and had a feather skirt train. She completed the look with dramatic eye make-up, and by tying her hair in a ponytail and doing up her lips in deep berry red.In terms of accessories, she chose to go minimalistic with only a pair of earrings which added elegance to her look.Last year, Priyanka looked stunning in a scarlet red gown as she sashayed down the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater to attend the awards ceremony.Not only did she turn heads in a flowing Jason Wu gown, but also ruled the red carpet with her quirky poses for the shutterbugs.Elegant to the core, the actress twirled to show off its delicate layers.She had also shared a small video on her Instagram account and captioned it as, "On my way.. #emmyswithpc".(Image Courtesy: AP)