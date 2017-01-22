Priyanka Chopra Supports Anti-Trump Women's March

Washington: Actress Priyanka Chopra extended her support for the women's march here, a day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the US President.

"So proud of all my sisters and the men that are at the women's march. I'm so upset I couldn't go. Girl love, women's rights are human rights," Priyanka posted on Twitter.

So proud of all my sisters and the men that are at the #WomensMarch I'm so upset I couldn't go. #girllove #womensrightsarehumanrights — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 22, 2017

The actress is in Los Angeles to resume the filming of her Hollywood debut "Baywatch", which also stars Dwayne Johnson, Zack Efron and Alexandra Daddario.

She posted a side-profile selfie on her Instragram account after she landed.

"And we're back! LA LA... again... let's go! Always rushed for time... Everywhere to go and nowhere to be. 'Baywatch', night shoots, fun fun," she captioned the image.