Priyanka Chopra Thanks Fans For Wishing Her a Speedy Recovery

New York: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who got injured during the shoot of the American TV show Quantico, says she will be okay. She also thanked all for their wishes for a speedy recovery.

"Thank you for all of your warm thoughts and well wishes. I will be ok," Priyanka tweeted.

Priyanka was injured while shooting on the sets of the second season of drama series Quantico. According to sources, she slipped and fell during a stunt and suffered a concussion after hitting her head.

While she has been advised rest, Priyanka said she is "looking forward to getting back to work as soon as I can".

Quantico season two will be returning from a hiatus from January 24, and would air on Star World and Star World HD.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is also gearing up for the release of her debut Hollywood film Baywatch. The film, which is an adaptation of the 1990s popular TV show of the same name, also stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.