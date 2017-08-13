Priyanka Chopra Thanks Will Sparks For Collaboration

: After her hit singles like Exotic and In my city, actress Priyanka Chopra has come out with another song, Young and free, composed by record producer Will Sparks. She has thanked him for the collaboration."Thank you, Will Sparks, Toby Gad, Rachel Rabin and Ty Dolla Sign. It's our time to be 'Young and free'," Priyanka tweeted."I wrote this song at a very precarious time in my life," Chopra said in an emailed statement to billboard.com.She added: "These lyrics were born from a need for freedom, whatever that freedom may mean to each one of us. Being young and free is a state of mind that we all need to find in this crazy world to survive. What I love most about this track is the spontaneity from which it was born."While I was writing, Will was mixing the track into a roar of emotions and rebelliousness. It all came together in a truly creative way. Will have taken the lyrics and given them life. This song reminded me of how much I love making music."Talking about the collaboration, Sparks said: "I wanted Young and free to feel like a track ahead of its time. Collaborating with Priyanka has taken it to a whole new level. Her message and incredible voice combined with my production style have created something unique."