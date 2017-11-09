Priyanka Chopra to Big B: Celebrities Hails Mary Kom's Win at Asian Boxing Championship
Mary Kom, whose life inspired a Priyanka Chopra-starrer Hindi film titled Mary Kom, defeated Hyang Mi Kim of North Korea in the 48 kg category.
Here's what the celebrities tweeted:
Amitabh Bachchan: Mary Kom wins Asian Boxing Championships gold. She has done it again! What a champion! Golden Gloves!
Priyanka Chopra: Amazing news to wake up to! Congrats Mary Kom! I know the struggles you've been through... I'm so so proud of you! India's Daughter! Always a winner.
Anupam Kher: Jai Ho. Mary Kom wins fifth gold medal at Asian Boxing Championships.
Anil Kapoor: Congratulations champion Mary Kom on the gold! Your sportsmanship is an inspiration for us all!
Shraddha Kapoor: Nailed it yet again! Congratulations Mary Kom on winning the Fifth Gold. You truly are a motivation.
Diana Penty: Guts, grit and glory... Congratulations Mary Kom for your gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championships. You continue to inspire and make us proud.
Kabir Bedi: Saluting Mary Kom, five-time world champ, for winning her 5th Asian Boxing Championship! You thrill us all with your incredible achievements! You are India's pride!
