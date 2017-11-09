Priyanka Chopra to Big B: Celebrities Hails Mary Kom's Win at Asian Boxing Championship

T 2705 - Mary Kom wins Asian Boxing Championships GOLD ...

she has done it again !! what a CHAMPION !! GOLDEN GLOVES !! pic.twitter.com/3jNT2Bj9UO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 8, 2017

Amazing news to wake up to! Congrats @mangtec!I know the struggles uve been through..I’m so so proud of you!India’s Daughter!always a winner https://t.co/njRMaDDobW — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 8, 2017

Jai Ho.👍🇮🇳

Mary Kom wins fifth gold medal at Asian Boxing Championships https://t.co/wO3P8TPlEZ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) November 8, 2017

Nailed it yet again! Congratulations #MaryKom on winning the Fifth Gold🏅 you truly are a motivation. ❤❤ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) November 8, 2017

Guts, grit and glory... Congratulations @mangtec for your gold medal at the #AsianBoxingChampionships. You continue to inspire and make us proud 👏💪 #MaryKom — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) November 8, 2017

SALUTING MARY KOM, 5 time world champ, for winning her 5th Asian Boxing Championship! You thrill us all with your incredible achievements! You are India’s pride! @MCMarykom #AsianBoxingChampionships — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) November 9, 2017

