GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Priyanka Chopra to Big B: Celebrities Hails Mary Kom's Win at Asian Boxing Championship

Mary Kom, whose life inspired a Priyanka Chopra-starrer Hindi film titled Mary Kom, defeated Hyang Mi Kim of North Korea in the 48 kg category.

IANS

Updated:November 9, 2017, 4:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra to Big B: Celebrities Hails Mary Kom's Win at Asian Boxing Championship
Mary Kom. (Getty Images)
Mumbai,: Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Anil Kapoor have congratulated star Indian boxer M.C. Mary Kom who clinched a gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championship.

Mary Kom, whose life inspired a Priyanka Chopra-starrer Hindi film titled Mary Kom, defeated Hyang Mi Kim of North Korea in the 48 kg category.

Here's what the celebrities tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: Mary Kom wins Asian Boxing Championships gold. She has done it again! What a champion! Golden Gloves!




Priyanka Chopra: Amazing news to wake up to! Congrats Mary Kom! I know the struggles you've been through... I'm so so proud of you! India's Daughter! Always a winner.




Anupam Kher: Jai Ho. Mary Kom wins fifth gold medal at Asian Boxing Championships.




Anil Kapoor: Congratulations champion Mary Kom on the gold! Your sportsmanship is an inspiration for us all!




Shraddha Kapoor: Nailed it yet again! Congratulations Mary Kom on winning the Fifth Gold. You truly are a motivation.




Diana Penty: Guts, grit and glory... Congratulations Mary Kom for your gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championships. You continue to inspire and make us proud.




Kabir Bedi: Saluting Mary Kom, five-time world champ, for winning her 5th Asian Boxing Championship! You thrill us all with your incredible achievements! You are India's pride!




Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES