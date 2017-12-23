GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Priyanka Chopra To Receive Honorary Doctorate at Bareilly University

The international icon will be felicitated with the degree on Sunday by the University chancellor Keshav Kumar Agrawal in a ceremony to be attended by Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan and Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal.

PTI

Updated:December 23, 2017, 1:17 PM IST
(Image: Getty Images)
Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra will be honoured with a doctorate degree by the Bareilly International University.

The international icon will be felicitated with the degree on Sunday by the University chancellor Keshav Kumar Agrawal in a ceremony to be attended by Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan and Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal.

The chancellor will also present Chopra a memento as she revisits her hometown after almost 5 years.

The 35-year-old actor's mother, Madhu Chopra said, "It gives me immense joy and satisfaction, that Priyanka's work for various social causes is being appreciated and felicitated.

"She justifiably deserves it. May god bless her and give her the strength to do good for those who are less fortunate," she added.
