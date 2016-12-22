Priyanka Chopra Wants Regional Cinema to Get International Platform: Madhu Chopra

Mumbai: Madhu Chopra says her actress-producer daughter Priyanka Chopra believes that Indian regional cinema should get an international platform which is why the trailer of their Punjabi film Sarvann was recently launched in Toronto.

"Canada is a good market and we wanted to do something different. Priyanka had this personal opinion that we should get an international platform for our regional cinema. So that was part of it... to launch the trailer on international platform with a bang," said Madhu Chopra.

"Amrinder Gill was in Canada, Priyanka came down from New York and we reached from India. It was great programme," she added.

The trailer launch of the mother-daughter duo's Purple Pebble Pictures movie was attended by senior members of the Parliament of Canada.

"Priyanka loved the trailer. The movie has good comedy and good dialogues, a fun entertainer. But the basic core of the film is its connection with the roots. The movie is attached to Punjabi roots. The movie is not about dance, songs and unnecessary noise but very important for the youth," said Madhu Chopra.

Sarvann, directed by Karaan Guliani, is a coming-of-age story of a young man who discovers his identity.