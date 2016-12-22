Priyanka Chopra Wants Regional Cinema to Get International Platform: Madhu Chopra
Priyanka Chopra during her interview with Chelsea Handler. Photo Via YouTube.
Mumbai: Madhu Chopra says her actress-producer daughter Priyanka Chopra believes that Indian regional cinema should get an international platform which is why the trailer of their Punjabi film Sarvann was recently launched in Toronto.
"Canada is a good market and we wanted to do something different. Priyanka had this personal opinion that we should get an international platform for our regional cinema. So that was part of it... to launch the trailer on international platform with a bang," said Madhu Chopra.
"Amrinder Gill was in Canada, Priyanka came down from New York and we reached from India. It was great programme," she added.
The trailer launch of the mother-daughter duo's Purple Pebble Pictures movie was attended by senior members of the Parliament of Canada.
"Priyanka loved the trailer. The movie has good comedy and good dialogues, a fun entertainer. But the basic core of the film is its connection with the roots. The movie is attached to Punjabi roots. The movie is not about dance, songs and unnecessary noise but very important for the youth," said Madhu Chopra.
Sarvann, directed by Karaan Guliani, is a coming-of-age story of a young man who discovers his identity.
Recommended For You
- Yearender 2016How JK Rowling Made 2016 a Year For Potterheads
- CAN OF WORMSIOA, Ministry Treated Us Like Servants at Rio: Golfer Chawrasia
- RANJI KNOCKOUTSRanji Trophy Quarter Final: Top 5 Players to Watch Out For
- Shuts Down HatersRishi Kapoor Slams Netizens For Trolling Kareena-Saif's Baby Taimur Ali Khan
- 400cc BattleBajaj Dominar 400 Vs KTM Duke 390 Vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: A Comparison