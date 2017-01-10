Priyanka Chopra Was Involved In The Entire Process Of Sarvann: Director

Mumbai: Karaan Guliani, who has directed popular actress-producer Priyanka Chopras forthcoming production venture Sarvann, says he next wishes to direct the Quantico star in a project.

"I was trying to make a Hindi film so I went to Priyanka Chopra's office with a Hindi film's script which I wanted to make with her. Although her team loved the script, she was not available as she was busy shooting for Quantico at that time. And she couldn't get back for another year and a half because of her busy schedule," Guliani said in a statement.

"So her team asked me if I can wait but I wasn't sure what I would do for another year and a half. That is when they asked me what else I was doing. During our discussion the topic of this Punjabi movie came up.

"The team immediately called up Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra. When I told her about the concept of the film, she instantly said that we are doing this film. After this, when Priyanka flew down to India, she heard the script and loved it. She was involved in the entire process of the film," Guliani added.

Guliani said that now he wishes to "direct Priyanka in a film".

"Priyanka has not just given me freedom to paint my canvas but given me exposure on every medium. I have worked for her production house, now my another wish is to direct Priyanka in a film," Guliani said.

With Sarvann, Madhu has also stepped into film production with their home banner Purple Pebble Pictures.

The Punjabi film starring Amrinder Gill, Simi Chahal, Ranjit Bawa, Sardar Sohi and Binnu Dhillon, is slated to release on Friday.