Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch Cleared With 'A' Certificate, No Bikini Shots Cut

Ever since the news of Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood debut Baywatch broke out, the fans have been worried about how would Central Board of Film Certification react and what cuts it would demand. But to most fans' delight, the film has been cleared with an 'A' certificate with a total of 5 cuts.

After much discussion over the beachside skin-show in the film, CBFC decided to give it a go ahead with four verbal and one visual cuts and quite interestingly, not a single beachwear shot has been cut.

According to a report in DNA, Pahlaj Nihalani, the chairperson of CBFC, has been quoted as saying, “There was no rationale to cut the bikini images. For one, the series ran on satellite television in India for years and contained lengthy shots of women in bikinis. Secondly, Indian filmmakers really need to stop making such a big issue about bikinis."

"Go to Goa or Mauritius. The beaches are carpeted with women in bikinis. What is the big deal about such shots?," he asked.

He further mentioned that what CBFC had to work upon were the cuss words and filthy language. “Baywatch is crammed with cuss words and filthy language. We deleted portions where we thought the smutty language was unnecessary. But we’ve allowed the bad language in several dialogues because we felt cutting them took away from the flavour and intention of the words."

"I’d like to stress that we’ve given an ‘A’ certificate, not just for the bikinis, but for the strong language as well,” he added.

The film, directed by Seth Gordon, features Priyanka as the antagonist Victoria Leeds and is based on the popular show of the same name. Baywatch also stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario.