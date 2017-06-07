Priyanka Chopra's Sikkimese Film Pahuna in Post-production Phase

Mumbai: Paakhi A. Tyrewala, director of Priyanka Chopra's Sikkimese film production Pahuna, says the shoot of the project is complete and the movie is in post-production stage.

"We have already completed shooting of the film. We are now in post-production stage," Paakhi said at a special screening of her short film Kajal here on Tuesday.

The screening was attended by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj and star cast of the film.

Asked about directing Priyanka herself, Paakhi said: "I wish I get a chance to direct her."

Paakhi, who has worked with John Abraham in Jhoota Hi Sahi directed by her husband Abbas Tyrewala, also spoke about Kajal, which is all about a woman in a man's world.

"It's a story about ordinary woman who just wants to be herself in her life and she wants her own identity in society," Paakhi said.

"We don't want to restrict our film to film festivals. We want to take this film in schools and colleges because it's a conversational point."

Paakhi said, "Today's girls are really career oriented and they think that if they are successful in their career, then all is good, but that is not the case. Through this film, we want to appeal to females to do what they want to do in their life and listen to their heart."