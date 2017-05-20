Priyanka Is My Rolling Stone: Madhu Chopra

Cannes: Actress Priyanka Chopras mother Madhu Chopra says her daughter is her "rolling stone" and is deeply interested in Indian regional cinema.

Priyanka and her mother are currently pitching three Indian regional films to international buyers at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

"She's my rolling stone. (Priyanka) didn't just want to go and abandon things. She developed a production strategy about regional cinema, how to expose them, and how to use her brand value," Madhu told variety.com.

"She is deeply interested in Indian regional cinema, films that will be made by cast and crew in the regions, and not exploited by the Hindi industry (Bollywood). What we are making is not art, but it is niche," she added.

At Cannes, Priyanka's production banner Purple Pebble Pictures is pitching three projects - Hindi-Konkani film Little Joe, Nalini, which will be shot in Bengali, Marathi and English, and Little Visitors, a Sikkimese drama.