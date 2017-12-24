Producers and I Are on The Same Page: Abhishek Kapoor on Kedarnath Controversy

: Director Abhishek Kapoor says the release date of his upcoming film Kedarnath was decided months ago, and that its producers were "very much on the same page" as him.There have been reports about the alleged fall-out between Kapoor and his producer Prernaa Arora.It is said that Arora is against releasing Kedarnath, the film featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and actor Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Khan, on December 21, 2018, the date on which the new Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, directed by Aanand L. Rai, is scheduled for release.However, reports say, Kapoor is insistent.Kapoor said: "This is so pointless, and senseless. We announced the release date of 'Kedarnath' long ago. We didn't jump into it just because I wanted to compete with Mr Shah Rukh Khan's film. Our release date, December 21, was decided months ago. And my producers are very much on the same page as me."But it's reported that Arora is dead-set against releasing Kedarnath on the same day as Shah Rukh's untitled film.Kapoor said: "There is absolutely no friction with my producers on this issue. I see no problem in releasing 'Kedarnath' on the same Friday as the Aanand L. Rai film with Shah Rukh. Two big films being released on the same Friday is not uncommon anymore. There are only 52 Fridays to choose from.""There are bound to be clashes…and why call them a clash? Why not see the co-existence of two films on the same Friday as a chance for the audience to see two good films? I am pretty sure 'Kedarnath' and the other film will find their audience," he added.Such insistence on his viewpoint is getting Kapoor the reputation of an arrogant and difficult filmmaker."Who calls me arrogant and difficult?" challenges Kapoor."I don't think I am any of that. I am just a very dedicated filmmaker doing his job. Some people may feel I've temporarily lost the right to be assertive over what I think to be right, because my last film 'Fitoor' didn't work. But I am very proud of 'Fitoor'.""I made the film that I wanted to. It didn't work because it didn't connect with the audience. I will continue to shoot as I think right. We are halfway through the film. We should be done by June 2018 and then we'll ready the film for release in December 2018."He is all praise for his lead pair in Kedarnath."Sushant Singh Raput whom I directed in 'Kai Po Che!' has evolved beautifully. As for Sara Khan, she is glorious. She will take the nation by storm. Let the film release. All the complaints will stop," he added.