Producers Guild Awards Move La La Land Closer to Oscar Glory

Across 11 other categories, there were PGA wins for "Atlanta," "Stranger Things," "Zootopia," two separate O.J. Simpson productions, "Real Sports," "The Voice" John Oliver, "Comedians in Cars...," "Making a Murderer" and "Sesame Street."

With the Producers Guild naming "La La Land" as the winner of its own Best Picture accolade, the musical comedy drama moves another step closer to the equivalent Oscar at the 89th Academy Awards on February 26, 2017.

With nominees to consider in 24 separate categories, little wonder that Academy members are considered most likely to vote for specialisms that they themselves know best.

The Oscars' prestige award, Best Picture, is given to the producers behind the winning feature film, and the Producers Guild Awards' Best Picture has corresponded well with the Oscar pick.

Since the Producers Guild started distributing awards for Best Theatrical Motion Picture in 1989, the Best Picture Oscar has gone to the PGA's pick 19 out of 28 times -- a ratio bettered only by the Directors Guild, which this year delivers its own results on February 4, 2017.

So a PGA win for "La La Land" only adds to its Oscar momentum. It's already clinched specialist accolades from the American Cinema Editors society and Hollywood Music in Media awards; a day after the 2017 PGAs, Emma Stone received the Screen Actors Guild award for Leading Female Actor.

But the PGAs aren't only about Best Picture. There were congratulations to be given in animation and documentary and across more than half a dozen television categories.

"Zootopia" won the Animated Theatrical Motion Picture award. It and fellow nominees "Kubo and the Two Strings" and "Moana" are up for the relevant Oscar along with "The Red Turtle" and "My Life as a Courgette."

ESPN's "O.J.: Made in America," an eight-hour documentary film broadcast as five episodes, won an award for its producers too, while FX's 10-part TV series "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" won in Long-Form Television.

Sports TV saw a tie between season two of "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and season one of "VICE World of Sports," and Jerry Seinfeld's seventh and eighth seasons of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" won the PGA for Digital Series.

Neftlix's mid-year sensation "Stranger Things" won in Episodic Drama, while Donald Glover's "Atlanta," Episodic Comedy, was another trophy at the first time of asking for FX.

"The Voice" (Competition,) "Making a Murderer" (Non-fiction,) "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (Live Ent. & Talk,) and "Sesame Street" (Children's Program) also won PGAs for their teams of producers.