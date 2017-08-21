GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Prosenjit Chatterjee? He's Superstar From Bengal: Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan appreciates Bengali filmstar Prosenjit Chatterjee and says that his upcoming film Yeti Obhjaan's trailer is interesting.

IANS

Updated:August 21, 2017, 3:43 PM IST
Image Courtesy: PTI
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has praised Bengali film actor Prosenjit Chatterjee and has tagged him as the "superstar from Bengal".

Amitabh on Monday morning took to Twitter, where he shared a link of the trailer Yeti Obhjaan. The cine-icon also said that the movie is interesting.

"Prosenjit super star from Bengal... Interesting film. Watch," Big B tweeted.



Yeti Obhijaan is directed by Srijit Mukherji and also stars Aryann Bhowmik, Jisshu Sengupta, Bidya Sinha Saha Mim and Ferdous Ahmed among many others.

The film is an Indo-Bangladesh joint venture adventure thriller film, which is a sequel to the 2013 film Mishawr Rawhoshyo. It is an adaptation of Pahar Churaye Aatonko from the Bengali adventure series Kakababu by author Sunil Gangopadhyay.

On the acting front, Amitabh is currently has two films in his kitty -- Thugs Of Hindostan and 102 Not Out. He will also be seen as host of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.
