Proud of Bhumi Pednekar: RS Prasanna On Toilet Crossing Rs 100 Crore Mark

Hindi film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which attempts to spread the message of eradicating open defecation in an entertaining vein, surpassed the Rs 100 crore-mark on the eighth day of its release in India, said the makers of the film on Saturday.

IANS

Updated:August 21, 2017, 9:02 AM IST
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Shubh Mangal Savdhan director R.S. Prasanna has praised actress Bhumi Pednekar for her work in her latest release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which has grossed over Rs 100 crore at the box-office, and says her hard work will bring her more success.

Prasanna on Saturday took to Twitter to praise Bhumi, who will be essaying the role of Sugandha in Shubh Mangal Savdhan.

"So proud of you my dost (friend) Bhumi Pednekar for crossing Rs 100 crore with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Your craft, hard work, heart and love will bring you more," he tweeted.

Thanking the director, Bhumi tweeted: "Thank you so much R S Prasanna... You're such a constant source of support and encouragement. It's all going to be 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'."

The film also features Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher in key roles.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also took forward Akshay's golden run at the box office after his entertainers Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom and Jolly LLB 2.

