Proud of My Tag of 'Action Hero': Vidyut Jammwal

Mumbai: Actor Vidyut Jammwal does one action film after another, not fearing being typecast. He says it's because he came to Mumbai aiming to be the best action hero, and he is only striving for that.

Vidyut, who has shown his action prowess in films like Force and Commando, is said to have delivered some more daredevil stunts for the upcoming actioner Commando 2.

Asked why he is restricting himself as he has worked mainly in action films, Vidyut told IANS here: "I came to Mumbai to become the best action hero. And here I am, doing my best to be one. I am very happy and proud of my tag of 'action hero'. Why should I change it when I am doing good in that?"

The actor is very excited about Commando 2, which also features Adah Sharma and Esha Gupta.

As the film is an amalgamation of action and a love triangle, talking about his experience of working with two heroines, Vidyut said: "we had a great time working. Adah and Esha are wonderful co-stars and I can say I have two new friends now."

Being the son of an Army officer, playing Captain Karanvir Singh Dogra in the film was quite interesting for Vidyut, who gives credit to his training in martial art form Kalaripayattu for easing out some action scenes.

"Having a foundation always helps you to perform better. Of course, my training in Kalaripayattu helped me. But more than anything, I always push myself to do my best as I come from a non-film background and I have great expectation from myself. So, I have to shine so bright that nobody can ignore me," he said.

Having lived in various parts of the country, Vidyut is an open-minded individual, for whom the journey in films has not been easy. Yet, he has managed to make a mark in a short span of time and recently one of his wishes came true when he acted in a Tigmanshu Dhulia film.

"I love Tigmanshu Dhulia's film and always wanted to work with him. I did a cameo in Bullett Raja, but now that I have acted in his upcoming directorial venture 'Yaara' I am very happy. I think the film will be releasing in May. I am also working with Milan Luthria in 'Baadshaho'. So I am happy to work with people from my wish list," said Vidyut.

Directed by Deven Bhojani, Commando 2 is slated to release on March 3.