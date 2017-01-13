Proud To Represent India On Global Stage: Deepika Padukone

Mumbai: Bollywood sensation Deepika Padukone who is making her Hollywood debut with the film "XxX: Return of Xander Cage" along with Hollywood superstar Vin Diesel said that she is very proud to present her country to the world through the film and that her character is the representation of modern woman.

"I feel so proud as an Indian to be representing our country India on the global stage. I also believe that female characters in a film like this have its due. You will get to see when you watch the film tomorrow (on Friday)," sad Deepika said addressing media in the presence of Hollywood sensation Vin Diesel and director DJ Caruso who were present here at the press conference for the film".

Deepika is playing the character of a strong woman called Serena Unger and shares steaming on screen chemistry with Vin Diesel.

The actress who met Vin five years ago during an audition of another film that didn't worked out at the last minutes, also shared her first memory of meeting Vin.

"I was so focused on the audition because I wanted that role. However, when he walked in and we started feeling chemistry between us, the nervousness went out of the window.

"During the shooting we bonded over things and now I know he is one of the very special people of my life, I can always call him up and share things, and he will be there for me not just professionally but as a wonderful warm human being," she said.

After the huge success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Bajirao Mastani", this is a highly ambitious project for Deepika, who is currently busy shooting for Padmavati alongside Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

"XxX: Return of Xander Cage" is releasing on Friday in India and onh January 20 in the US.