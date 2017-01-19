Proud to Say I've Always Respected Women: SRK

Shah Rukh Khan, who has always been outspoken about the treatment of women in the country feels that one should always treat women with utmost respect.

In an exclusive interview to CNN-News18, Shah Rukh discussed that when it comes to ill-treatment of women, the punishment should befit the crime. He said, "I feel we go a little lenient on punishment. By saying that I will behead my sons if they mistreat a woman, I mean that even if it's one of my own I would like the punishment to befit the crime."

He further added that elders should lead by example. "I am a believer of how I behave will teach my children more rather than me sitting and telling them what to do. I have always respected women in the best way I can and do teach my two sons to be extremely dignified towards women."

Shah Rukh also elaborated that while punishment to molesters should be lenient, parents should also teach their sons from the very beginning how to behave in the moral fabric of the society.