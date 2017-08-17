GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Watch Videos: Actors Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma Get Engaged

The actors who have been in a relationship for over 9 years met on the sets of popular show Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna.

News18.com

Updated:August 17, 2017, 5:17 PM IST
Credit: @Nabila

Actress Puja Banerjee who garnered huge publicity for essaying the role of Parvati in the much-appreciated show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Kunal Verma on August 16 in Mumbai.

While Puja looked stunning in Rohit Verma lehenga, Kunal wore a green sherwani.

What was also interesting was the theme the couple chose for their engagement. Well, those who haven’t seen the photos yet, they opted for a Rajasthani theme.

Credit: @Nabila


Much like a happy couple, both Puja and Kunal showed no qualms in grooving to popular tracks.

Credit: @Nabila

From the popular track Tu Mera Boyfriend to peppy number Dhating Naach, the couple looked adorable as they matched steps on the dance floor.

Needless to say their engagement ceremony saw the presence of several popular faces from the industry. From Anita Hassanandani to Bharti Singh, Adaa Khan, Shashank Vyas, Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora – all were in attendance.

Credit: @Adaa's biggest fan



