Puja Banerjee, Ashish Chowdhry and Sumona Chakravarti Talk About Their Show Dev And More

Actors Puja Banerjee, Ashish Chowdhry and Sumona Chakravarti were recently in Delhi to promote their show Dev. From giving an insight into their roles, how they bagged it and changed that they would like to see in the TV industry, they discussed it all in a candid chat with News18 Movies. Read on.Pooja Banerjee: Colors approached me for this show. When I heard the story, and the character, I agreed to do it.Ashish Chowdhary: It is an honour that the show’s team approached me and I’m still thinking how did they thought of me (giggles). I’m happy to work with Ali and Nisaar, the creators of the show. They are very talented.Sumona Chakravarti: Nisaar and Ali - the producers and known directors in the industry told me they were making the show. They along with the creative directors worked on the show conceptualizing for almost 2 years. So we came in later. They did so much of research work that it became easy for me.Pooja Banerjee: Can't tell you much about the role because that's stated in my contract (laughs). But what I can assure you is that it will be the best character on TV so far because you get very less performance oriented character in television.Sumona Chakravarti: My character name is Meera Banerjee and she is a single mother of a 7-year-old son. She had a failed marriage. She can communicate with the paranormal and talk with the dead.Pooja Banerjee: Mehak is herself the wow character. She looks good, she is good in everything that she does. There are so many shades to her.Ashish Chowdhary: My character! Because I have played a grey shade in Hum Pardesi and nobody remembers that because Bollywood 'was' bigger and now TV is equal or better. Qayamat was a remake of Rock and I chose to do my role in a funny way but it didn't go well.Sumona Chakravarti: We had not had an investigative thriller in the television industry for a very long time, but we watch international shows like Sherlock Holmes. But the fact that you will see Ashish and me doing something we have not done, that’s the most interesting part of the series.Pooja Banerjee: I think a show like DEV should be aired. I think the audience will also change if they like the show.Sumona Chakravarti: I think we should consciously move towards season based shows, in terms of web series. With the kind of liberty they have in terms of showing content, it is getting popular. On TV we cannot just show anything or everything and there are several do's and don'ts, especially the don'ts. I think a 5-year-old child is more influenced by the internet than television. I don't think Television plays an important role in influencing anybody because the internet does it all.