Qarib Qarib Singlle Box Office Collection Day 1: Irrfan Khan-Parvathy film Rakes in Rs 1.75 Crore

Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the film is witnessing a strong word-of-mouth creating a power-packed impact on the masses.

November 12, 2017
Mumbai: Qarib Qarib Single, which is being appreciated as a breezy romantic comedy, earned Rs 1.75 crore on its opening day, the makers have said.

Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the film is witnessing a strong word-of-mouth creating a power-packed impact on the masses, said a statement on behalf of the makers.

It brings to celluloid a fresh pairing of National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan and Malayalam actress Parvathy, who has made her Bollywood debut with this film on new age online dating.

Presented by Zee Studios and produced by Jar Pictures, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok.
