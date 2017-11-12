Qarib Qarib Singlle Box Office Collection Day 1: Irrfan Khan-Parvathy film Rakes in Rs 1.75 Crore
Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the film is witnessing a strong word-of-mouth creating a power-packed impact on the masses.
Image: Official poster of Qarib Qarib Singlle
Mumbai: Qarib Qarib Single, which is being appreciated as a breezy romantic comedy, earned Rs 1.75 crore on its opening day, the makers have said.
Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the film is witnessing a strong word-of-mouth creating a power-packed impact on the masses, said a statement on behalf of the makers.
It brings to celluloid a fresh pairing of National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan and Malayalam actress Parvathy, who has made her Bollywood debut with this film on new age online dating.
Presented by Zee Studios and produced by Jar Pictures, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok.
Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the film is witnessing a strong word-of-mouth creating a power-packed impact on the masses, said a statement on behalf of the makers.
It brings to celluloid a fresh pairing of National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan and Malayalam actress Parvathy, who has made her Bollywood debut with this film on new age online dating.
Presented by Zee Studios and produced by Jar Pictures, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These Pictures are Proof That Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are Made for Each Other
- Varun Dhawan on Judwaa 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Upcoming Movies, Love for Dance and More
- Trained on Dusty Tracks to Prepare for Ashwin & Jadeja: Karunaratne
- Women's Ashes: Perry's 213 Puts Australia on Top in Ashes Day-night Test
- New 2018 Ford EcoSport – All You Need To Know