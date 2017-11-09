Qarib Qarib Singlle Has Old World Charm: Irrfan Khan

: Actor Irrfan Khan says his forthcoming movie Qarib Qarib Single has an old world charm to it, and that its story teaches people to live."It is not a love story about living and dying together. It's a story that teaches you to live. This film is made for a family. All family members can sit together and enjoy. The film has an old world charm and romance in it. I feel when people see this film, it will bring a smile on their faces and they will also get romantic," Irrfan said at a special screening of the film here on Wednesday.Irrfan was at the screening with his wife and the film's producer Sutapa Sikdar, and lead actress Parvathy."There is always a feeling of nervousness before the release of each film. Anxiety is part of this profession, so it stays with you for some time. After that, it gets settled down."It's our job to tell the stories, so each time we try to make an effort from our side, but it's up to the audience how they connect to it and how they will react to it. So I am hoping that people will come out to see our film and get entertained."Irrfan is regarded as one of the finest actors in the industry. When Parvathy, who is making her Bollywood debut with Qarib Qarib Single was asked about her experience of working with the actor, she said: "It was a really great experience for me to work with him. Working with him was like going to acting school."This film is about Jaya and Yogi's journey together so we have a lot of scenes together in the film. It was essential for us to have good chemistry in the film. I was really happy while shooting the film as I got a really good partner to act with me."Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the film is releasing on Friday.