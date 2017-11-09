Qarib Qarib Singlle Heads to Germany, Austria and Switzerland

: Actor Irrfan Khan's forthcoming movie Qarib Qarib Singlle will be released in Germany, Austria and Switzerland."It is really great to see your movies reach audiences all over the world. A romantic story like The Lunchbox traveled around the world and with Hindi Medium being appreciated across, it is encouraging as an actor to see your work being explored in new markets," said Irrfan in a statement.Zee Studios International is releasing the film in the foreign markets.Vibha Chopra, Head - Zee Studios International, Film Marketing, Distribution, and Acquisition, said: "Unconventional films call for unconventional markets. We are delighted to take Qarib Qarib Singlle to territories like Germany, Austria, and Switzerland where Indian film releases aren't as common... Qarib Qarib Singlle is a simple yet beautiful narrative that is bound to find an audience in these markets."Qarib Qarib Singlle is a contemporary love story of two people who embark upon an unusual journey which becomes a mad adventure.The Tanuja Chandra directorial will release in Germany and Austria on November 10 - the same date the film is releasing in India. It will open in Switzerland on November 12.