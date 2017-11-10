Qarib Qarib Singlle Movie Review: Will Irrfan Khan-Parvathy's Chemistry Strike a Chord?

What better way to define modern day romance than the words Qarib Qarib Singlle. Tapping into the new age romantic relationships, Tanuja Chandra directorial, starring Irrfan Khan and Parvathy, is a departure from the usual fairy tale romance and puts forth that not every story has to have a perfect ending. The film resonates with the millennials' sentiments with the relationship status Qarib Qarib Singlle.



The film traces the journey of two unusual individuals who meet via a dating app. While Irrfan is known for experimenting with his content, Malayalam actress Parvathy is making her Bollywood debut with the film which is far from her usual choices.



Will the film be able to deliver a quirky romance? Will the chemistry between Irrfan and Parvathy strike a chord with the audience? Or will it be another run-of-the-mill film? Sameeksha from News18 is inside the theater to find out.

Nov 10, 2017 11:52 am (IST) Check out this quirky track, Khatam Kahani, by Vishal Mishra and Nooran Sisters.

Nov 10, 2017 11:35 am (IST) And the film seems to be qarib qarib magical. It's halftime and the cutesy love story hits all the right chords. Just can't stop smiling. #QaribQaribSinglle — sameeksha dandriyal (@s_dandriyal) November 10, 2017

Nov 10, 2017 11:22 am (IST) Looks like Irrfan and Parvathy's chemistry is impressive. The soul of the film is its subtle, real conversations. @irrfank and Parvathy are adorable. #QaribQaribSinglle — sameeksha dandriyal (@s_dandriyal) November 10, 2017

Nov 10, 2017 11:08 am (IST) Here's a mesmerising track, Tu Chale Toh, in the exquisite voice of Papon.

Nov 10, 2017 11:00 am (IST) In an earlier interview, Irrfan had shared that he had a great time shooting the film with southern actress Parvathy, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film. "I'd like to quote what my character sings for Parvathy in the film, 'Bade acche lagte hain ye dharti, yeh nadiya aur tum', meaning 'I really like the earth, the rivers and you'. Working with her was a great experience -- just like the journey our characters go through in our film," he was quoted as saying.

Nov 10, 2017 10:53 am (IST) 'Ye feminism waali baat bilkul sai kahi aapne'- the way these dates are progressing is as real as it gets. #QaribQaribSinglle — sameeksha dandriyal (@s_dandriyal) November 10, 2017

Nov 10, 2017 10:53 am (IST) Here's a new Tanuja Chandra-concept to swear by. The way Tanuja Chandra has indulged the fourth wall concept is interesting. #QaribQaribSinglle — sameeksha dandriyal (@s_dandriyal) November 10, 2017

Nov 10, 2017 10:46 am (IST) Looks like there are many shades of both Irrfan Khan and Parvathy's characters. .@irrfank is hilarious. Typical nosy, full of life and borderline irritating. #QaribQaribSinglle — sameeksha dandriyal (@s_dandriyal) November 10, 2017

Nov 10, 2017 10:46 am (IST) One for the online dating culture. The 'online dating app' experience is on point. Parvathy's presence feels fresh and genuine. #QaribQaribSinglle — sameeksha dandriyal (@s_dandriyal) November 10, 2017

Nov 10, 2017 10:34 am (IST) With routine stories, comes a whole lot of stereotypes. The story of any middle aged married woman is funny but full of stereotypes. #QaribQaribSinglle — sameeksha dandriyal (@s_dandriyal) November 10, 2017

Nov 10, 2017 10:14 am (IST) Qarib Qarib Singlle's story promises to connect with single people and even those who have found their partners through online dating platforms. The relativity of the content is probably one of the reasons why there is a buzz around the film.

Nov 10, 2017 10:03 am (IST) In case you missed out, here's the trailer of Qarib Qarib Singlle.

Nov 10, 2017 10:02 am (IST) Qarib Qarib Singlle is touted to be a departure from the usual fairy tale romance and puts forth the point that not every story has to have a perfect ending.

Nov 10, 2017 10:01 am (IST) Filmmaker Tanuja Chandra is known for her films like Dushman (1998) and Sangharsh (1999).