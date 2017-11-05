GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Qarib Qarib Singlle to Hindi Medium: Irrfan Khan's Interesting Pairing With Fresh Faces

Let's have a look at actresses who made a rather interesting pair with the actor.

Updated:November 5, 2017, 3:10 PM IST
Irrfan Khan can be called the torchbearer of content-driven cinema in India. He is best known for his performances in Indian as well as cinema abroad. In the past decade, his exploration as an actor has paved a unique trend for indie films. Apart from choosing his scripts, the actor has also created a niche of working with young, talented fresh faces in his films, of late.

In the past and coming year, we can see Irrfan Khan scouting for talented female co-stars who can portray the content of the film in their best way to the audience and he doesn't shy away from working with new fresh talent in terms of his co-stars. Let's have a look at actresses who made a rather interesting pair with the actor.


Lunchbox

Nimrat is a big reason the film remains adorable. Irrfan and Nimrat's pair don't meet but yet is ultimately less about love than about the vulnerability of relationships that connects with the audience, emotionally.



Hindi Medium

Hindi Medium is a comedy-drama film that features Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles where Saba performed with effortless grace, speed and strength. Irrfan had recommended Saba to the director and producer and she excelled as the Chandni Chowk girl with social status climbing aspirational wife in the film.



The Song of Scorpions

The film stars Golshifteh Farahani as a tribal woman learning the ancient art of healing and Irrfan Khan as a camel trader. Irrfan saw her first time at the Abu Dhabi film festival and told Anup Singh that we need this talent and Anup believed in his Irrfan’s perspective. The film has already won great reviews at various film festivals. Golshifteh is an Iranian actress based in Hollywood and was last seen in Pirates of The Carribean.



Qarib Qarib Singlle

The trailer of this movie starring Irrfan and Malayalam cinema actress Parvathy is out and it has a positive vibe to it and both the leads look in good form. Parvathy’s breezy romance and ease in acting can be well seen in the trailer and judging Irrfan's other co-stars, this find will be worth the wait.



Karwan

A few stills from the this Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salman and Mithila Palkar movie were out and Now that's what you call a strong ensemble cast. This looks like a perfect collaboration of the best talent. Meanwhile, Karwan, a road trip movie is expected to hit the screens earlier next year, it will be interesting to see Irrfan and Mithila who is a fresh young talent in the same frame as well as Dulquer who is debuting in Bollywood.

Credit: @Mithila Palkar
