Queens of Comedy Winner Niveditha Prakasam Talks About Her First Win, Sexism in Comedy

Life is a comedy to those who think and women are indeed the best at it. TLC's one of its kind comedy talent hunt show Queens of Comedy certainly proved that women are as funny as men, if not more, and if given a platform and guidance, they can prove their worth without hesitation.The winner of the first season of Queens of Comedy was announced recently. News18.com caught up with Niveditha Prakasam, a Chennai-based part-time comedian and now a full-time show owner on the channel and asked about her ‘first ever big win'."I am quite overwhelmed, never ever have received so much attention. People are finding me on social media. I have a very boring social media account, I'm learning to do it now," she says.Well, she might not be a tech-savvy comedian yet, but her wry humour and deadpan expressions did catch the attention of many. Dripping with sarcasm and keen observations about general life, Niveditha was often appreciated for her intelligent content on the show."I'm actually very surprised that people think that I'm intelligent or that I have intelligent humour. I don't know how this happened. I don't think I can put myself in the category yet because I'm sure I'm going to write something that's completely not ok. I'm glad that people think like that! My comedy comes from my observation and my opinions.”A country where few people are still earning big with sexist and regressive content, the winner feels that comedy is indeed a tricky business. She says, "In comedy, even if you say something wrong and it's hilarious it will get a pass. But it's very tricky like you have to be very good in that case. I don't think there's any rule in comedy as it's targeted to the different audience. I feel that there's comedy for everybody."She further adds, "Should there not be sexist comedy? I don't know, maybe there's going to be a senior comedian who is going to be sexist to men. It's never going to go away. "Does she feel that women are more cautious when it comes to speaking their minds and making content onstage? Niveditha shares, "I don't know if we'd be that afraid on stage. No female comedian will be afraid to say what they want to, I think they'd be more receptive to feedback. I feel if you go and tell a female comedian that it's not the way they should be doing, I think they are more likely to say that 'you're right' as opposed to a male comic."Taking a humorous dig at the entire gender situation, she quips, "I just feel that because they've (male comics) been around for longer, they might be a little arrogant."Queens of Comedy did stand out as a show that started the first-ever nationwide hunt for female comedians, a space that has been vary of the fairer sex quite noticeably. On this revolutionised step on national television, Niveditha says, "Someone wrote a really interesting thing in the comment section that this is the first show that has brought women from all over the country who actually look like us, like average women, saying what they want.""That doesn't happen very often particularly in the English language. We have it in regional languages like in Tamil and Hindi. But an Indian English comedy show with just girls from all over the country- it is pretty different. This has opened doors for a new kind of entertainment. I am looking forward to that," she elaborates.When asked if she plans to recruit her fellow finalists into the show that she has won on the channel, the comedian says, "You know we've spoken about this! I’m not sure if I'm going to have that power but I've already told Urooj and Surbhi (the two finalists). Even before the final, we came to a conclusion that whoever wins is going to hire the other two. ""But surely you are going to see a lot of our work together. We all got along really well, so we are going to stick around and help each other up,” she says.Interestingly the content of her new show is still under wraps and she is equally excited to find out what it's going to be all about. "I have absolutely no idea about the TV show, I know as much as you guys know. But I know I'm going to put all my efforts into it as this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. This is something I didn't dream about because I never thought I'd get an opportunity. So I'll make it as funny as possible."She credits her Tamil roots for being an inspiration in her life. "The thing about Tamil Nadu is that we are big fans of comedy because we have a parallel comic plotline in every film, irrespective of genre. There are channels dedicated to comedy. So I've grown up on comedy and I didn't know that we have a comedy scene in India. It was very recently in Chennai around two years ago that people started getting open mics in the city." she says.Speaking more about her inspiration, she adds, "Man had I known it before, I would've done it before. I love all comedians, I watch all kinds of comedy and take inspiration from everywhere."The newly appointed ‘Queen of Comedy’ certainly has some valuable advice to give to young comics trying to make it big in the country. "I feel like one of the biggest pressures that any young comedian faces is that maybe when they are up on stage nobody is going to laugh. That's what happens to all of us. So start getting comfortable on stage. Even if people don't laugh, just go, it's fine! A lot of times I don't even wait for people to laugh at my jokes, that's a problem that I have. I keep doing my set."Extending her advice to the gender normally seen missing from the comedy scene, she says, "And for female comics, the only intimidating thing is that there are too many men and not enough women. When I was starting out, there weren't many women as usual and people found me intimidating because I was a little reserved and didn't hang out with others after my set. My advice is that keep doing the thing irrespective of that and maybe someday these guys will come and ask you to do a show and you will start getting opportunities. There's nothing to be afraid of."The show was judged by Richa Chadha, Kaneez Surka, and Rohan Joshi who in the most episodes seemed quite impressed by Niveditha. Sharing the first thing spoken by the judges after her win, she says, "After my win, Richa came up to me and said that don't ever change, I know you can come across as intimidating, but don't change that and Kaneez asked me to move to Mumbai. Rohan asked me to keep doing my thing and I was like' hire me!"And finally a note to all who say women aren't funny, Niveditha has a very logical and balanced thing to say, "Well some men aren't either! ".