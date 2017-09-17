R.K. Films' Memorabilia, Costumes Burnt in Fire: Rishi Kapoor

A Studio can be built again but the loss of the irreplaceable memorabilia and costumes of all RK Films,is tragic for all. Fire took it away — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 16, 2017

Sad A major fire broke out at RK StudiosWe have lost the iconic Stage 1 Thankfully no casualties nor injuries. All your concerns appreciated — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 16, 2017

: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Saturday rued the "irreplaceable" loss of memorabilia and costumes from his home banner's movies after a portion of the family's iconic R.K. Films & Studios here caught fire on Saturday."A studio can be built again but the loss of the irreplaceable memorabilia and costumes of all R.K. Films, is tragic for all. Fire took it away," tweeted Rishi, son of the studio's founder, the legendary Raj Kapoor.A major fire had broken out in the iconic studio in Chembur here on Saturday afternoon."We have lost the iconic Stage 1. Thankfully no casualties, nor injuries. All your concerns appreciated," Rishi had tweeted earlier in the evening.The blaze gutted one of the main shooting venues -- the set of dance reality TV show "Super Dancer Season 2", but the shooting was not underway.R.K. Films has given Bollywood titles like Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951), Boot Polish (1954), Shri 420 (1955) and Jaagte Raho (1956).The studio was the venue for movies like Jis Desh Me Ganga Behti Hain (1960), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973), the debut film for Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), Prem Rog (1982), Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), which was the founder-actor's last film before his death in June 1988.