GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

R Madhavan Opts Out of Fanney Khan Due to Date Issues

Actor R Madhavan says that he has been dropped out of Atul Manjrekar's Fanney Khan due to issues regarding dates and wishes the film best of luck.

PTI

Updated:September 3, 2017, 8:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
R Madhavan Opts Out of Fanney Khan Due to Date Issues
Photo: Reuters
Mumbai: Actor R Madhavan has confirmed he dropped out of Atul Manjrekar's Fanney Khan due to scheduling conflicts.

Madhavan was approached for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Prernaa Arora's production, which stars Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

"I loved the script and was really keen to be part of an interesting ensemble like Fanney Khan, unfortunately I couldn't commit to the project due to date issues. I wish the team of all the luck," Madhavan said in a statement.

While Arora said, "I think Madhavan is one of the finest actors we have today. I look forward to working with him in the future".

This comes after Rajkummar Rao was added to the cast of Fanney Khan.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Cabinet Reshuffle 2017: 9 New Ministers Take Oath, 4 Elevated

Cabinet Reshuffle 2017: 9 New Ministers Take Oath, 4 Elevated

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.