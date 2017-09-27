R Madhavan Teams Up With Naga Chaitanya In Savyasachi

Actor R. Madhavan, last seen on screen in Tamil crime thriller Vikram Vedha, has landed a pivotal role in Naga Chaitanya-starrer upcoming Telugu action-thriller Savyasachi, a source from the film's unit has said."Madhavan has been offered a very prominent role. He really liked the script and has already given his principal nod. Very soon, he will officially sign on the dotted line," said the source.This will be Madhavan's first Telugu appearance in a full-length role. He has played a cameo in 2010 Telugu film Om Shanti.Asked if Madhavan plays the antagonist, the source remained tight-lipped and added: "It's definitely the kind of role he hasn't played so far. It's too early to talk about the type of character he will be essaying."To be directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film will roll from October 16.The principal shooting will start after Naga Chaitanya's marriage, which is scheduled to take place on October 6.Savyasachi marks the second time collaboration of Mondeti and Naga Chaitanya after last year's Premam.