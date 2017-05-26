Raabta Makers Deny Plagiarism Charges by Magadheera Producer Allu Arvind

The makers of Raabta have denied the plagiarism allegations made by producer Allu Arvind. Arvind had filed had an injunction against the release of Sushant Singh Rajput-Kriti Sanon starrer, as according to him, the film is a copy of his 2009 Telugu production Magadheera.

Both the films tell the tale of reincarnation and are love stories. Now, makers of Raabta have released a statement refuting Allu Arvind's claim. The statement reads: We find it extremely disrespectful when people from the industry belittle someone's hard work by using the words "plagiarised", "copied" nonchalantly and jump to conclusions,erely on the basis of a 2 minute 14 seconds trailer, without verifying the facts or waiting for the film to release for the public to give its verdict. "Noone can claim copyrights in ideas and plots" has been the basic essence of copyright law in India.

Official Statement on behalf of the producers of #Raabta, Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar pic.twitter.com/ueU87TUIuv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2017

Arvind has claimed that the story of Raabta is very similar to Magadheera and has issued a statement saying, "This is to inform to the large public that we, Geetha Arts the original makers of 'Magadheeraa' felt through various sources including the trailer and publicity material that the Hindi film 'Raabta' is being remade violating the copyrights." He further added that they have approached a Hyderabad court seeking an injunction against the film's release.

The court has scheduled a hearing on the petition on June 1.

While speaking to a leading daily, Raabta's producer, Bhushan Kumar said that the makers have seen Magadheera and thus can confidently say that Raabta is totally different from the Telugu film. He said, "This is not the first time in our industry that somebody has attempted a movie around the reincarnation theme. Moreover, we are ready to screen Raabta to the court and they can decide for themselves."