Raabta Review: Sushant, Jim Shine In This Forgettable Story

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Jim Sarbh, Kriti Sanon

Director: Dinesh Vijan

The idea of reincarnation – which revolves around the concept of souls being reborn into new bodies – isn’t new, in fact it has existed for thousands of years, and explored multiple times in Bollywood. While many continue to consider that the concept is imaginary – just because it conflicts with their individual beliefs – it is still not a valid evidence. So while many insists that it’s unreal, there are those who still feel the concept of reincarnation exists. Much like the common perception of reincarnation, Dinesh Vijan’s Raabta is also expected to get mixed reactions – it might work for some, and just not for the rest.

Raabta works like any other run-of-the-mill Bollywood romantic film with a predictable plotline - boy meets girl, boy falls in love with girl, girl falls in love with boy, boy loses girl, boy gets girl back.

So even though we know exactly what’s going to happen in the first half of the film, it is a tad enjoyable, courtesy Shiv (Sushant Singh Rajput) who doesn’t think approaching a gorgeous girl is the one of the most intimidating things a man would ever have to do. With his flattery, wit and charm Shiv proves he is the best lover a girl can ever have. Most of his pick-up lines are funny, cheesy and cheeky, but they are guaranteed to work and impress Saira (Kriti Sanon) each time he uses them.

So yes, the first half - which is shot in Budapest - explores the contemporary love story of Saira and Shiv, which could be both relatable and a bit weird (too fast paced) to the viewers. The film could get a few chuckles out of the viewers, courtesy the crackling chemistry between Saira and Shiv. But performance wise, it is Sushant who manages to stand out. He is good while performing romantic scenes, but is clearly let down because of the script.

Just before the much-needed intermission Zakir Merchant (Jim Sarbh), a popular business tycoon, makes his entry. And within just about 30 minutes that is allotted to him before the first half ends, he sets the tone for the film. The slow pace and intensity with which he speaks is expected to catch your attention instantly. He has both emotions and intellectual aptitude to plot against the protagonist. If hero Shiv can become a bit heroic that’s solely because of a worthy opponent Zakir.

Zakir, who earned huge critical acclaim for playing a Palestinian terrorist in Neerja last year, enters the film to seek revenge for unrequited love of the past life.

Thankfully director Dinesh has crafted his role in such a way that his lunacy/obsession intrigues us and his existence shocks us. He has managed to tap into the dark side of Zakir and make him not just deliciously evil, but also real and way too credible.

It is disappointing that Rajkummar Rao couldn’t contribute much to the film. Going by the huge acting potential that he has, Rao undoubtedly deserved more screen time. The makers couldn’t explore his acting in Raabta which is a pity. We really wish we saw much more of him. Varun Sharma's act isn't different from what he did in Fukrey.

The film undoubtedly has a huge potential, but it fails because the plot is foreseeable and so Bollywoodish, that after a point I wasn’t much bothered about the direction in which the film was heading.

Rating: 1.5/5