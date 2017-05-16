Raabta New Song Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan Is All About Painful Separation

A new song from Raabta is out and it is going to become the heartbreak anthem of the season. Titled Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan, the song features Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon as they go through a painful separation.

The song has been sung by Arijit Singh while Pritam's JAM8 has composed the music for the film. Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics of the song. After a groovy in love song Ek Vaari, sultry title track and peppy Punjabi number Sadda Move, Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan is the first slow paced, sad song from the film.

Raabta features Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon and Jim Srabh in a dramatic love story, transcending timeThe film has been directed by debutant Dinesh Vijan and produced by Homi Adjania, Bhushan Kumar, and Dinesh too. The film also has a cameo by Deepika Padukone. Raabta will be hit the screens on June 9 this year.