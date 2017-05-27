Radhika Apte Would Love To Work In Hollywood

New Delhi: Not just Hollywood or the British film industry, actress Radhika Apte says her dream is to be a part of world cinema.

"I would love to work in Hollywood. My whole dream is to be in world cinema, so there are thoughts. I hope something comes through," Radhika told over phone from Mumbai.

Radhika entered the industry with a small role in the 2005 release Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, and is known for films like Shor in the City, Kabali, Phobia, Badlapur, Manjhi - The Mountain Man and short film Ahalya.

The actress, who hails from Pune and lives in London with her husband Benedict Taylor, said she hopes she gets "work which is aspiring and challenging".

"I have done commercial films like Badlapur, Hunterrr, Manjhi - The Mountain Man, and now Padman. There is a thin line between commercial and non-commercial. Work is getting better for women in the country. I hope that I am offered work that is more aspiring and challenging," she added.

She will next be seen in Padman, which tells the true story of a man's journey to make affordable sanitary napkins.

Filmmaker R. Balki has picked the story of real life hero Arunachalam Muruganantham to narrate through Padman, with actors Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika in the lead roles.

The actress says all her focus is on the film, and nothing else.