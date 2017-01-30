»
Raees Box Office Collection: SRK Starrer All Set to Enter Rs 100 Crore Club

First published: January 30, 2017, 6:57 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
A still from 'Raees'

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees is all set to enter Rs 100 Crore Club within a week of its release. The film has already collected ove Rs 93 crore and it expected to reach the Rs 100 crore club before Wednesday. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees is going to be SRK's seventh film to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

The film which continues to rule the box-office collected Rs 17.8 cr on Sunday.

The film starring Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and Nawazzuddin Siddiqui, released alongside Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil. The big clash was much talked about and looks like SRK has taken a lead in BO collections. In 5 days, Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil has earned Rs. 70 crore and is expected to reach Rs 100 Crore club by the end of this week.

