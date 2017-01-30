Raees Box Office Collection: SRK Starrer All Set to Enter Rs 100 Crore Club

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees is all set to enter Rs 100 Crore Club within a week of its release. The film has already collected ove Rs 93 crore and it expected to reach the Rs 100 crore club before Wednesday. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees is going to be SRK's seventh film to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

The film which continues to rule the box-office collected Rs 17.8 cr on Sunday.

#Raees Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr, Fri 13.11 cr, Sat 15.61 cr, Sun 17.80 cr. Total: ₹ 93.24 cr. India biz... Weekdays are crucial! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2017

The film starring Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and Nawazzuddin Siddiqui, released alongside Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil. The big clash was much talked about and looks like SRK has taken a lead in BO collections. In 5 days, Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil has earned Rs. 70 crore and is expected to reach Rs 100 Crore club by the end of this week.