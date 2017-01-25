Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees Movie Review: Live

If it is Shah Rukh Khan, it has to be big. His new film Raees has been in the making for a while and has created news much before the film's trailer came out. Having braved injuries on sets, protests, political interference - the film is finally up for release.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the story is based in Gujarat in the late 1970s and 1980s. SRK plays bootlegger - a character loosely based on real-life gangster Abdul Latif. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a cop whose sole mission is to arrest Raees. The film also marks the debut of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

Heavy of theatrics and catchy dialogues, with soulful music by Ram Sampath, the film's trailer has been generating a lot of hype. Will the film also be able to create magic? Shomini Sen of News18.com is inside the theatre to find out.

