Raees Screening Disrupted by Saffron Groups in Madhya Pradesh

Jabalpur/Ratlam: A day after fans not able to catch glimpse of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan created a scene at Ratlam railway station, members of a saffron group disrupted screening of SRK’s latest release Raees in Jabalpur.

The protesters were opposing SRK’s statement on intolerance in 2015 and inclusion of Pak actress Mahira Khan in his latest flick. Significantly, Pak actors are under fire after tension escalated between India and Pakistan of late.

As the much-awaited movie released on Friday, members of Hindu Seva Parishad took to streets and started demonstrating against the movie and the lead actor. Soon they reached Samdaria Mall and tried to stop screening of the movie.

Sensing trouble at the release, the administration had deployed heavy police force outside Samdaria and South Avenue Mall and successfully averted protesters’ attempts to barge into the mall. Using mild force, the police personnel dispersed the mob but the protesters unfazed with police action kept their protest alive by torching actor’s posters.

As the protest continued, the police arrested several demonstrators.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Ratlam where right-wing activists protested on streets and burnt Shah Rukh Khan’s posters.

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya upset with SRK’s intolerance remarks had tweeted—India’s #Kaabil was much better than #Raees who does not think for the country.

In the year 2015 as well, angry protests were witnessed across Madhya Pradesh during the screening of SRK-Kajol starrer Dilwale after the actor had aired his views on intolerance row.