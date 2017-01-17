Raees: Shah Rukh Khan Is Undeniably Impressive in New Promo

The new promo of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees is out and it definitely lives up to the expectations of his fans. With the elements of aggression and fun mixed cleverly, the new promo explains that acting isn’t all about glitz and glamour. And with superstar Shah Rukh Khan performing his stunts, the film only looks more authentic and his character a lot more believable. Since the makers of Raees have been creating buzz about the film by releasing promos that feature the main dialogue such as ‘Baniye ka dimaag’, ‘Aa raha hoon main’, ‘Raees ko nahi chodunga’, we aren’t surprised that the new promo has its focus on ‘Battery nahi bolneka’. With people referring to Shah Rukh Khan aka Raees Alam as battery, he reacts to it by thrashing them.

In the film, superstar Shah Rukh Khan essays the title role of Raees, a bootlegger. It also marks Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's foray into Bollywood.

Also starring Nawazzuddin Siddiqui, it is slated to release on January 25.