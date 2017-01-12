With just a day left for Makar Sankranti, people are obviously busy doing everything to spread the cheer. Interestingly, the makers of Raees have done their bit too to make the festive occasion a lot more special. They have released their festival song Udi Udi Jaye.

The song which features Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan celebrate Gujarat's biggest kite flying festival.

Crooned by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia, Udi Udi Jaye show just how great Mahira and SRK look together. While the Pakistani actress looks phenomenal in a traditional outfit, SRK’s intense looks are hard to ignore.

Mahira looks gorgeous as she performs traditional Gujarati steps in a red-yellow ghagra choli and SRK looks perfect in a white pathan suit. From garba to lighting sky with lanterns, they do it all.

The story of Raees is set in the 1980s and SRK essays the role of a Gujarati bootlegger. The film has been directed by Rahul Dholakia, and will be released on January 25.