Raees: Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan Are Killing it With Their Intense Chemistry in Udi Udi Jaye
With just a day left for Makar Sankranti, people are obviously busy doing everything to spread the cheer. Interestingly, the makers of Raees have done their bit too to make the festive occasion a lot more special. They have released their festival song Udi Udi Jaye.
The song which features Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan celebrate Gujarat's biggest kite flying festival.
Crooned by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia, Udi Udi Jaye show just how great Mahira and SRK look together. While the Pakistani actress looks phenomenal in a traditional outfit, SRK’s intense looks are hard to ignore.
Mahira looks gorgeous as she performs traditional Gujarati steps in a red-yellow ghagra choli and SRK looks perfect in a white pathan suit. From garba to lighting sky with lanterns, they do it all.
The story of Raees is set in the 1980s and SRK essays the role of a Gujarati bootlegger. The film has been directed by Rahul Dholakia, and will be released on January 25.
It's almost Makar Sankranti, dil ki patang dekho #UdiUdiJayehttps://t.co/rtB4ezKAnz
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2017
Recommended For You
- sa vs sl liveSouth Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 3rd Test, Day 1 in Johannesburg
- Australian Open 2017: Andy Murray And Angelique Kerber Named Top Seeds
- Fat To FitFrom Fat to Fit: Lose Weight Like Bhumi Pednekar
- Plucky Brit Gets Revamped2017 Triumph Street Triple S, Street Triple R, Street Triple RS Launched in UK
- in bad tasteBrazil's Ronaldo, Carlos Irked by Owen's Weight Comments