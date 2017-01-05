Raees: Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan Turn Up The Heat in Zaalima

The much awaited romantic track, Zaalima, from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees is out and the chemistry between the two leading actors will captivate you. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur.

After captivating the audience with high-octane action and Sunny Leone's dance number Laila, Team Raees kick started the new year showcasing the audience the romance quotient the film has in store to offer.

Opening yet another chapter in the life of 'Raees', the makers have highlighted the love life of Raees Alam and the electrifying chemistry he shares with his lady love, Mahira Khan.

Shahrukh Khan starrer Raees, has been buzzing since last year, since the time the trailer was out it's been only raising the anticipation levels of the audience. The film based on the life of Gujarat's infamous bootlegger is set to hit screens on January 25th, 2017.