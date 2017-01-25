»
Raees: When Shah Rukh Khan-Mahira Khan Predicted Their On-screen Chemistry

First published: January 25, 2017, 4:46 PM IST | Updated: 15 mins ago
A still from Raees

The chemistry between Raees stars Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan spills beyond the reel.

Mahira's chemistry with the King of Romance – Shah Rukh Khan – has been loved by fans not just in India but across the border too and what might be a rather pleasant delight to the eyes is their bonding over Twitter exchanges in the past and more so over the word 'Uff', when the stars almost predicted their onscreen chemistry through their Twitter conversation.

Ardent admirer of King Khan that she is, the Humsafar actress Mahira was all praises about a picture of the iconic on-screen couple Shah Rukh and Kajol posted by Shah Rukh and tweeted:

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan replied, assuring Mahira that they will make a good on-screen couple too, while also playing around her gesture of 'Uff', which is often used by Mahira.

Mahira, who is quite a Shah Rukh 'fangirl', has been rather generous with her wishes and compliments to the King Of Romance on Twitter.

To this, she replied with an extremely heartwarming and affectionate tweet:

Talking about Mahira Khan, pulling off those impeccable and elegant moves in the song Udi Udi Jaaye was definitely not a cakewalk because there was a lot of hard work that the actress must have put in while braving those blisters, proving just how commendable her commitment towards her work is.

After releasing the song Udi Udi Jaaye, Rahul Dholakia took to Twitter to ask Mahira if she remembers the first day of the rehearsals. He asked her, “remember the first day at the rehearsal and the blisters you got on your feet ? You pulled it through @TheMahiraKhan (sic).”

