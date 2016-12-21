Raees: Sunny Leone, SRK Bring the 70's Oomph Back in Laila Main Laila

Much awaited first song of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees, Laila Main Laila, is finally out and it'll make you groove to its beats. Featuring Sunny Leone in a desi avatar, the song is a remake of the song Laila O Laila which featured Zeenat Aman from the film Qurbani, which became a rage in the 70's.

The classic has been recreated by Ram Sampath with a more peppy touch and Sunny Leone provides the required oomph to the song. Pawni Kalyan has given voice to this rendition of Kalyanji-Anand's iconic number. Set in a bar, the song is more than an item number and looks like a sequence in SRK's character development as a bootlegger in Gujrat.

The makers had released a teaser of the song before giving out the full version.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees also features Mahira Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Atul Kulkarni and Zeeshan. The film is scheduled to release on 25th January 2017

2017 has got it's party song before the new year and we can't wait to add this 70's classic rendition on our year end party list!