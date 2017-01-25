What seems to be a good day for movie buffs is another day of Bollywood box office clashes. Considering that it's the Republic Day weekend, both Raees and Kaabil makers chose the convenient slot for release of their respective films. This box office clash has been the most-talked about topic in the past few days.

Ever since Raees trailer was released, the film got surrounded by controversies. Initially, it was scheduled for an Eid-release clashing with Salman Khan-starrer Sultan but the makers strategically changed the date to January 25. The release date of Kaabil was announced much before Raees came into picture.

Much has been spoken and written about this box office clash but never did the stars voice their thoughts. However, as both the films hit the theaters today, Hrithik took to Twitter and penned down a heartfelt message for Shah Rukh. He wrote, "Dear @iamsrk today as a mentor I'm sure u will inspire me yet again with #Raaes and as a student I hope you are proud of me with #Kaabil."

Dear @iamsrk today as a mentor Im sure u will inspire me yet again with #Raaes and as a student I hope you are proud of me with #Kaabil. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 25, 2017

The two stars have always shared a good equation - both on and off screen. The two played reel brothers - Rahul and Rohan - in Karan Johar's family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

Rakesh Roshan, who is the producer of Kaabil have been quite vocal about the clash. At a special screening of his son's film, the producer was aksed whether he will be watching Raees as it is releasing on the same day. But he said: "No, I will watch Kaabil once again."

Kaabil is a love story depicting Hrithik-Yami as a visually impaired couple while SRK's Raees is based on a bootlegger in Gujarat in the late 1970s and 1980s.