Raees Vs Kaabil: Shah Rukh's Film Grosses More on the Opening Day

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khans Raees and actor Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil have both managed to create a strong buzz at the box office, despite a clash. While Raees raked in Rs 20.42 crore, Kaabil, which had a slow start, managed to collect Rs 10.43 crore, according to trade pundits.

Both the films released on Wednesday.

Despite releasing in mid week, Raees, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, collected Rs 20.42 crore, read a statement on behalf of the film's makers.

"Raees has a fantastic Day 1. Wednesday Rs 20.42 crore. Thursday also witnessed humongous biz again," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Trade guru Amod Mehra said the first day collections of Raees turned out to be "fantastic".

Bhumika Tewari, Head - Programming and Film Marketing, Cinepolis, said: "Larger than life character and as big an opening. Raeesis living up to the expectations and euphoria it created before the release."

Set against the backdrop of prohibition in Gujarat, Raees touches upon how the alcohol industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed.

In the film, the star essays the title role of Raees, a bootlegger.

According to Adarsh, business for Kaabil should escalate on Thursday -- a national holiday -- too.

Another trade expert, Komal Nahta, had on Wednesday said that Kaabil started slow because of Raees in opposition. However, he expressed confidence that the film will witness an increase in its numbers due to strong word of mouth. The film industry and critics have given a thumbs up to Kaabil for its unique storyline.

A romantic thriller, Kaabil features Hrithik and actress Yami Gautam playing a visually impaired couple.