Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose film Raees clashed with actor Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil at the box office on Wednesday, says he hoped that they could have avoided the overlap of releases.

"Hrithik wish could have avoided overlap of releases. That said...my love to you and Yami Gautam, dad and Sanjay Gupta. 'Kaabil' will be awesome," Shah Rukh tweeted on Wednesday.

Shah Rukh's tweet came after Hrithik shared a special message for the Dilwale star saying that as a mentor he is sure that Shah Rukh's film will inspire him.

"Dear SRK today as a mentor, I'm sure you will inspire me yet again with Raaes and as a student I hope you are proud of me with Kaabil," Hrithik tweeted.

Raees is set against the backdrop of prohibition in Gujarat. The film touches upon the way the alcohol industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed.

In Rahul Dholakia's directorial, Shah Rukh essays the title role of Raees, a bootlegger. It also marks Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's foray into Bollywood.

Kaabil, meanwhile, is a love story of a blind couple. The film shows what sets the man on a revenge spree against the villains essayed by Rohit and Ronit Roy.