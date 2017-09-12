Raftaar Collaborates With Shawn Mims, DJ BlackOut

: Indian rapper-composer Raftaar has teamed up with American hip-hop artiste Shawn Mims and American Grammy Award-winning record producer-engineer-composer DJ BlackOut.The Toh dishoom hitmaker had come up with a dancehall-inspired track Baby marvake maanegi, in May.Just a few days ago, Shawn Mims, whose stage name is Mims, expressed his desire to work with Raftaar and sent him a new version of Baby marvake maanegi with his vocals and produced by BlackOut."I have always believed that our country has great talent and legacy when it comes to music. Instead of Indians looking towards the West for inspiration and collaborations, it's time the West turn their focus to India. I'm very humbled with the gesture by Mims and would love to work with him on my next track," Raftaar said in a statement.The Indian rapper had also created a special rap for the 2016 Hollywood film Passengers.